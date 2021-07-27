CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – Gabe Landeskog is staying in Colorado. The Avs captain agreed to an eight-year contract that will pay him $7 million a year according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche competes in the Gatorade NHL Puck Control during the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at SAP Center on January 25, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Landeskog was set to be an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but the deal secures his future as the Avs captain and face of the franchise moving forward.

The deal comes just days after the Avs agreed to a six-year deal with Cale Makar.

Up next on the Avs check list will be trying to secure a deal with goalie Philipp Grubauer who is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

