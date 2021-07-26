DENVER (CBS4)– There are 100 state and local organizations supporting the movement to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Denver.
The endorsement milestone includes groups like the Denver African American Commission, Volorado Nursing Association, Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center, and the Latina Initiative. These groups want the Denver City Council to pass an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the City and County of Denver.
The hope is that by removing these products, it would prevent them from being consumed by teenagers. The Healthy Kids Colorado survey shows that about one in five students in high school in Denver use e-cigarettes.