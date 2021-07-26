After a week with almost daily flooding in many parts of Colorado, we get a bit of a break for a few days from the precipitation. There will still be rain and storms in the state, just not nearly as widespread as the last few days. Many of our northern burn scars will get a much needed break from the wet weather.

We still expect some isolated storms in the high county and southern Colorado that could produce heavy rain, they just won’t be very widespread.

Colorado will still stay very hot all week, most likely with more air quality concerns for the Front Range and foothills. Monday was day thirty four this summer with an Air Quality Alert for the Denver, Fort Collins, and Greeley area. It was also the twenty second day in a row with that alert. Fires continue to rage in much of the western United States and here in Colorado, making air quality an ongoing issue. As long as those fires continue to burn, we will continue to have on and off air quality issues.

As far as temperatures, we will climb to the mid 90s for the Denver area on Tuesday and get close to 100 on Wednesday. Much of eastern Colorado will be in or close to 100 on Wednesday. We stay on the hot side all week, even as rain moves back in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler temperatures with better chances for rain arrive on Saturday. Next week is looking like below normal temperatures along with higher rain chances back in the forecast.