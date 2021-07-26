DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock delivered the State of the City address on Monday morning. He said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is underway and is providing new opportunities.
Hancock said the City of Denver will spend a half-million dollars to get COVID-19 vaccines into neighborhoods. Another $28 million will go to homeless projects like motel rooms, tiny home villages and safe outdoor spaces.
He also pointed to Red Rocks, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, as one of the largest successes of the recovery from the Great Depression. Hancock said the city will restore the camp there to provide hands-on training starting immediately.
"Young adults interested in entering the construction and preservation workforce today, because of their efforts, are starting a 6-week course. They're receiving training from our partners at History Corps, to give them not only the expert insight and hands-on experience for a future career but also the guidance to secure those sought-after jobs upon graduation," said Hancock.
Hancock also said he wants the city to set up a loan program to help minorities and women get more access to marijuana businesses.