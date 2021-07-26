DENVER (CBS4) — COVID restrictions around traveling will not be easing up anytime soon, and the White House says all current guidelines will stay in place, largely due to a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

For travelers like Christine Maruri, and her daughter Vivian, it’s on their mind but not stopping them from getting away.

“I don’t know anyone who is making decisions based on COVID right now, I wasn’t,” she said.

On their trip to Denver the crowds have grown.

“The airport is more packed, we are headed to the airport two hours early because of that,” she said.

Just as the country and Colorado are seeing a small spike in the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Michelle Barron, the Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth, says the number of cases there has gone up, once again.

“About 6% of our COVID patients are in the vaccinated — that means 94% are unvaccinated,” she said.

When it comes to traveling, she says planning ahead can be a tool to staying safe.

“Know where you are going ahead of time — there is data available that says what are the local rates. That may or may not influence your decision,” she said.

Barron says while the new variant is believed to be more transmissible, what we have learned over the last year is still in play.

“Use common sense, obviously in your household depending on who is there you might want to be more protective of some people they might not be able to get vaccinated,” Barron said.

For those with tickets already in hand, those tips are a new way of life.

“Hand sanitizer, wash your hands, wear your mask, it’s easy,” Maruri said.