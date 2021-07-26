DENVER (CBS4) — Drivers in the Denver Tech Center know Interstate 25 can be prone to delays and backups. In an effort to fight the ever growing congestion, the Colorado Department of Transportation is testing out some new technology.
This fall, CDOT will turn on the new metering technology and monitor it for months to see if it does help reduce congestion and crashes.
Smart technology uses sensors in the road and on ramps to collect real time data about how fast cars are going and the distance between vehicles. That’s how it decides when cars get the green light to enter the interstate.
This will be tested on 18 on ramps for northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway to University.