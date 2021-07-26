AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora police are investigating what caused a child to fall from an escalator at the Town Center in Aurora on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the boy fell out of his father’s arms as they were on the escalator about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses describe the boy as young and some saw him lying on the ground unconscious before emergency crews took him away.

Shortly after, police closed off the escalator where it happened, but many shoppers had no idea there was an accident. Those who were around to witness the scene said they felt worried for the little boy and his family.

“I was in one of the shoe stores and I heard a lot of screaming, I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside he was on the phone I heard him saying, that something happened, and he couldn’t close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened that a little kid fell off the escalator,” Cesar Solorzano said.

“It’s just a reminder for parents even if you’re holding onto your kids going down the escalator, you can never be too safe,” another shopper said.

Aurora police told CBS4 that so far in their preliminary investigation, this may have been an accident. The child’s condition is critical, according to police.