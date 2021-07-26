CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Alex Christopher Ewing, Aurora News, Bruce Bennett, Debra Bennett, Lakewood News, Patricia Smith

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Once a jury has been seated in the trial for Alex Ewing, the man accused of using a hammer to kill four people in Aurora, opening statements will be scheduled for for Tuesday. It’s been nearly 4 decades since the gruesome murders of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa in Aurora in January 1984.

Alex Christopher Ewing in arapahoe county court

(credit: CBS)

The Bennett’s 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was severely injured but survived.

READ MORE: Larimer County Flash Flooding: Remains Of 3rd Missing Person Found; Patricia Brown And David Brown Identified As Other Victims

Ewing is also charged with killing Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood about a week before the Bennett murders. He is scheduled to go on trial in that case in October.

READ MORE: West Metro Fire Crews Officially Welcome Engine 2 Into the Fleet

(credit: Bennett family)

Ewing was identified as a suspect in 2018 through DNA evidence while in prison in Nevada, where he was convicted of attacking a couple with an ax handle in their bedroom. The results of a DNA sample taken from Ewing in was entered into a national database and linked with DNA developed from evidence taken from the scenes of the Colorado killings.

MORE NEWS: Handicap-Accessible Tree House For Kids Being Installed At Stanley Marketplace

Patricia Louise Smith (credit: CBS)

Ewing fought extradition but was sent to Colorado to face the charges last year. He has pleaded not guilty. The trial is scheduled for three weeks.

Jennifer McRae