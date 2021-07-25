(CBS4) – Heavy rain and flash flooding caused multiple mudslides and road closures across Western and Southwestern Colorado on Friday and Saturday. Multiple highways in Summit, Pitkin, Montrose, Hinsdale and San Miguel counties were closed.
Only some are back open as of Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
In Summit County, mud and debris closed 10 Mile Canyon west of Officer’s Gulch on Friday. The same area saw unusual avalanche activity in 2019. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the bike path is still closed.
Summit County Rescue Group noted the storm that moved over the area as they were rescuing a missing hiker.
In Pitkin County, Highway 133 was closed for several hours for a rock and mudslide near Hayes Creek Falls. The Colorado Department of Transportation said all lanes were reopened at around 11 p.m.
Further west, two different slides closed two parts of Highway 141 on Saturday. The highway remains closed between County Road CC and County road R13. The slide occurred near the Hanging Flume Overlook.
Another slide blocked the same highway between 4.40 and Desert Roads. It’s not clear if that section has reopened.
Highway 145 in San Miguel County is back open as of Sunday afternoon after mudslides overtook the highway near Norwood. The road reopened at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
A mudslide on Friday closed part of Highway 149 near Lake City in Hinsdale County. CDOT says as of Saturday morning, one lane was open for alternating traffic as crews cleaned up the area.
No reports of injuries were detailed in any of the slides.