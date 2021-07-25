ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan Creek Fire burning in Routt County is now about 7% contained. It started on July 9 and had been burning out of control.
On Sunday, crews will work on the northern edge of the fire. They say smoke and possible flames will be visible from County Road 64.
The fire, so far, has charred more than 5,600 acres north of Steamboat Springs.
Part of the Routt National Forest is closed as are Forest Service Road 400, known as the Seedhouse Road, as well as other Forest Service roads and trails in the closure area.
A voluntary pre-evacuation notice issued by the sheriff’s office on July 9 remains in effect.