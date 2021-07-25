LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four days after flood waters ravaged homes and claimed at least one life, the search for three missing people continued in the Poudre Canyon. On Saturday, a small search crew of four men and three human remain detection dogs sifted through the labyrinth of debris that now fills the Black Hollow Road area.
The team also worked alongside workers with tractors and heavy equipment.
“We’re seeing if the dogs give us some indications of piles to search with that equipment,” said Sgt. Kevin Johnston with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit.
The body of a woman who died was found near Arrowhead Lodge on Wednesday and later recovered. The search and rescue efforts for the remaining three missing people have included a wide range of crews and tactics, including dive teams and U.S Forest Service aircraft.
“We’ve used drones, ground searchers, we’ve had people searching some of the islands where the van was,” Johnston said.
According to Johnston, the water has since receded several feet, exposing new areas along the river. On Sunday, a larger group of search and rescue volunteers will revisit the one and a half mile stretch of the Poudre River between Black Hollow and Norman Fry Road.
“A lot of rocks, a lot of places where people can get hung up or wedged in,” Johnston said. “When you have debris piles on both sides of the river and in the middle, that just adds to the complexity.”