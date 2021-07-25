EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four horses decided to make a break for it from the Eagle County Rodeo on Friday. Video captured by the Gypsum Fire Protection District chief shows the horses running on eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Eagle.
The chief drove behind them for three miles before they were wrangled. Colorado State Patrol and Eagle police shut the interstate down to keep everyone safe.
It was a good Samaritan who loaded the horses in a trailer and took them back to the fairgrounds.
No animals or people were hurt.