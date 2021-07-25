CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash closed part of U.S. 6 at Highway 119 in Gilpin County on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says Highway 6 is closed in all directions at the junction to Highway 119.

Details about the crash were not released.

The sheriff’s office says drivers can use Highway 46, known as Golden Gate Canyon, or Interstate 70 to Central City Parkway.

