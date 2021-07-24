LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrested Timothy Sourp, 41, after they say he hit a woman with a vehicle in shopping center parking lot. Officers responded to the Orchards Shopping Center on 29th Avenue on Friday night.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Investigators say Sourp faces charges including vehicular homicide, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and domestic violence. He is now in jail in Larimer County.
Sourp previous arrests date back to 2002. Many charges in which he was convicted of include child abuse, burglary, assault, drug possession and DUI.
Anyone with more information about the crime is asked to call Detective Clint Schnorr at 970-962-2249.