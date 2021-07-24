DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to a home on Quitman Street near 3rd Avenue after they say it exploded. It happened at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials say no one was inside the home at the time, but the building suffered extensive damage. Firefighters say neighboring homes saw minimal damage, but specifics were not detailed.

#DenverFireDepartment is on scene of an explosion that occured in an unoccupied home at 260 Quitman. Damage to the home is extensive. Fire investigators responding to evaluate the cause. No injuries occurred & there is minimal damage to nearby homes. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/WcLwLs4n96
It’s not clear what caused the explosion. No injuries were reported.