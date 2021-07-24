CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to a home on Quitman Street near 3rd Avenue after they say it exploded. It happened at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home at the time, but the building suffered extensive damage. Firefighters say neighboring homes saw minimal damage, but specifics were not detailed.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion. No injuries were reported.

