CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Country music sensation Garth Brooks says he wants NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers to play for the Denver Broncos, but only if the Green Bay Packers are unable to keep him. Brooks, a self-proclaimed football and NFL fan, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the Broncos are the ideal fit for Rodgers if things do not workout in Wisconsin.

“Aaron is in a good city. He’s in a great football tradition, and he can come to (Denver’s) great football tradition,” Brooks said.

Brooks often times performs concerts wearing NFL jerseys. Brooks said some of his first big performances as a musician happened in Denver, citing times he performed at the Grizzly Rose before making it big.

Before his performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Brooks said Denver continues to hold the title of “best show” of his career referencing a 2019 concert at Mile High Stadium.

With that, he said he hoped the Denver Broncos could land Rodgers if things continue to go south for the Super Bowl Champion quarterback in Green Bay.

“It’s crazy. Because, look at all the quarterbacks who have gone to the Denver Broncos from other teams. They have all done amazingly well,” Brooks said.

Rodgers has been reportedly disgruntled with his recent seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Some reports suggested he wanted to be traded, and many thought that would happen before the NFL draft. Denver quickly became a team said to be in the hunt for Rodgers.

Since Peyton Manning’s Super Bowl 50 championship and his subsequent retirement, the Denver Broncos have had issues at the quarterback position. The team ultimately chose Drew Lock. However, the organization also recently brought in other quarterbacks like Teddy Bridgewater to compete for the starting position, meaning the team is likely willing to make a move for the right leader for their offense.

Brooks, who was wrapping up an interview with CBS4 about his performance at the 125th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days, said he hoped Rodgers would either find a way to make things work in Green Bay or find a new home in the Rocky Mountains. Rodgers’ fiancé, Shailene Woodley lives in Colorado.

“For the people there where he lives (in Wisconsin), I hope he stays. For the people in Denver, I hope you get him because it would be sweet. But, good luck with that, man,” Brooks said.