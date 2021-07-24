DENVER (CBS4) – At a briefing Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis admitted that getting Coloradans to get their COVID-19 vaccine will be difficult.

“It’s going to be harder to get from 70 to 80% than it was from zero to 70%,” he said.

Even with that being the case, he thinks he can persuade some. One way is by giving out free $100 gift cards.

“We know it means a lot to a single mom with three kids 12 to 17 (years old) to go and get vaccinated with the family and get $400 worth of Walmart gift certificates.”

That promise certainly didn’t scare anyone away from a mobile clinic held in Adams County on Friday. One Coloradan, Brad, showed up because he’s gotten one dose already, but scheduling that second dose proved tricky. Still he says, he has plans for that gift card.

“The gift certificate doesn’t hurt,” he said. “(I’m getting) groceries for myself and my daughter.”

Emily also says the gift card didn’t necessarily persuade her to come out.

“It did and it didn’t” she said. In her opinion the gift card will be nice, but really, she needed to get her kids vaccinated before school anyway, and this was an easy way to get it done. “I’m vaccinated, but they need to be vaccinated,” she said.

While waiting in a parking lot, the summer sun isn’t ideal. State health officials found ways to make it comfortable for people who showed up like giving out water to people in line. Brad thinks it was a good idea to come out regardless.

“It’s hot. We’re on a blacktop, but it’s worth it,” he said.

He says he feels lucky he could get vaccinated and has advice for those who may be still putting it off is simple.

“Don’t wait like me, it seems like things are getting worse,” Brad said.

The giveaways are happening throughout the month of July or until gift cards run out. If this sounds like a deal to you and you still need to get vaccinated you can take part at one of the upcoming clinics listed on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.