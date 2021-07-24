DENVER (CBS4) – On the same day the Colorado Avalanche signed Cale Makar to a six-year deal, they also drafted Cale’s younger brother, Taylor. The Avalanche used their final pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft to select the younger Makar. Taylor, like his older brother, will head to UMass to develop.
Because one Makar just wasn’t enough, Welcome to the squad Taylor! #GoAvsGo #HugMeBrother pic.twitter.com/Tmi0ZOGhDa
“He’s come a long way. Every year he’s gotten better and better. He’s got a lot of time to develop and we’re excited to have him. He’s a competitive guy and a bigger guy at 6’3”. We have high hopes for him down the line as he develops,” Joe Sakic said of the younger Makar.
Taylor Makar spent the 2020-21 campaining with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He recorded 19 points in 16 games and served as part of the team’s leadership group.
While Cale was meeting the media to talk about his contract, he was asked about the potential of his brother getting drafted.
“I’ve been watching the draft all day. I’m more nervous than when I was in the moment. It would be awesome to see him go,” Cale said. “For him as a player, he’s a very hard working kid. He’s definitely got a bright future and he’s already taller than me.”