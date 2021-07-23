DENVER (CBS4) — A teenager was killed in a shooting near 40th and Chambers in Denver early Friday morning. Police said another person was hospitalized for what appears to be stabbing injuries.
Police responded to the Sable Ridges Residences just before 1 a.m.
So far there are no arrests in the case as police try to sort through exactly what happened.
There is no word on the condition of the man who was stabbed.