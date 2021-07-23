Menu
Arvada Employee Seriously Injured In Accident After Being Trapped Under Water For 15 Minutes
The City of Arvada said that they are supporting an employee and his family after he was involved in a serious accident. On Thursday afternoon, Joey was working when a piece of machinery flipped and trapped him under water for 15 minutes.
8 minutes ago
Anxiety Grows Among Those Returning To The Office After Working Remote
Those returning to work may experience anxiety after working remotely.
1 hour ago
Staffing Shortages Could Force Schools Districts To Cut Bus Routes
Support staff positions, such as workers in the kitchen, custodial, and transportation, seem to have the greatest shortage of applicants.
2 hours ago
Colorado Based Shoe Company Crocs Has Filled Multiple Lawsuits Due To Trademark Infringement
The shoe maker has filled suits against Walmart & Hobby Lobby for trademark infringement of their signature shoe.
3 hours ago
Flash Flood Watch Covers Most Colorado Burn Scars Through Friday Evening
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
3 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
NWS Warns Of Significant Flash Flood Threat For Cameron Peak Burn Scar Friday Afternoon
The threat level is the highest possible on their alert system.
Colorado Weather: Burn Scars Under Flash Flood Watch Ahead of Friday's Monsoon Storms
A steady stream of monsoon moisture will keep the threat for heavy rain in the forecast each afternoon through the weekend.
Another Round Of Flash Flooding For Colorado Burn Scars
Flash Flooding again occurring over Colorado burn scars. Threat will continue late into Thursday night.
Highway 125 Reopens In Grand County After 'Multiple Mudslides' Overtake All Lanes
Highway 125 reopened Thursday afternoon after a mudslide shut it down on Wednesday.
Oft-Injured Avalanche Forward Matt Calvert Retires At 31
Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NHL.
Colorado Avalanche Announce 2021-2022 Season Schedule
The NHL announced its full 2021-2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, and the Colorado Avalanche will be returning to the Central Division after spending last season in the West Division.
Gov. Jared Polis Wishes Luck To Olympians Competing In Tokyo
Colorado is home to a world class Olympic training facility, and on Thursday Gov. Jared Polis sent his best wishes to those competing.
Denver Broncos Players Work Out At Red Rocks, Get Prepared For Training Camp
With training camp on the horizon, several Denver Broncos and other NFL players are taking on the Red Rocks stairs as part of their offseason workouts.
Nuggets' Javale McGee Hopes To Add Olympic Gold Medal To Family Legacy
Nuggets center JaVale McGee will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympic Games. It is McGee’s first time playing in the Olympics.
Peyton Manning And Eli Will Call Alternate Telecast Of Monday Night Football Starting This Season
Peyton and Eli are teaming up for an alternate Monday Night Football TV broadcast for 10 games each of the next three seasons.
Tri-County Health: Non-Vaccinated COVID Patients Account For 95% Of Hospitalizations
Tri-County Health says those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for the majority of new cases in that region.
Remote Workers Plan Return To Office Amid Anxiety
If you’re someone with a return-to-work date looming over your head, you might be a little anxious about leaving the comfort of your home and heading back to a work environment that has a lot of uncertainties.
Aurora Public Schools Serves More Than 8 Million Meals To Families During Pandemic
More than eight million meals have been handed out by Aurora Public Schools since the start of the pandemic and not just to their students.
Potentially Deadly Blue-Green Algae Closes Sloan's Lake
Potentially deadly blue-green algae at Sloan's Lake has closed the popular water recreation spot in Denver.
Obscure 'Birthday Rule' Costs Colorado Couple $5,000 More For Normal Hospital Birth
Jessica Rapp and Jake Irwin say they are having to pay $5,000 more for the birth of their son, Jack, simply because of when their birthdays fall in the calendar year.
Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl In La Plata County Was From Causes Associated With The Plague
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating plague activity, including a deadly case.
More
