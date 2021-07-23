(CBS4) — Rocky Ford cantaloupes will start rolling into grocery stores across Colorado this weekend.
The family farmers of the Rocky Ford Growers Association have been busy over the last couple of months planting and nurturing their world-famous melons.READ MORE: Arvada Employee Seriously Injured In Accident After Being Trapped Under Water For 15 Minutes
The cantaloupes are picked daily through the growing season and will go from the field to the grocery store in about 12 hours.READ MORE: Crocs Files Lawsuit Against Walmart, Hobby Lobby & More For Selling Knockoffs
It’s the hot days and cool nights in the Arkansas River valley that make those melons so sweet, but the weather makes putting these Colorado favorites on the table a challenge.
This spring, hailstorms caused some farmers to lose up to 30% of their crops.MORE NEWS: 23-Year-Old Christian Banks Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl He Met Online
In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis officially declared Aug. 7 Rocky Ford Cantaloupe Day.