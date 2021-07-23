WIDEFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– A man in Southern Colorado is warning people about road rage after he honked at a car and that driver pulled out a gun. The incident happened in Widefield on Thursday.
Police said the man was driving with his two children in the car, taking his daughter to gymnastics.
He told police that’s when a driver cut him off and he honked his horn. That’s when the other driver pulled out an AR-15 and fired two shots in the air from his sunroof.
The driver who honked called police and followed the road rage suspect into an area where a standoff began. The standoff with police lasted hours. The man was finally arrested.