CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Loveland News, Loveland Police

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The body of an adult male was recovered from Westerdoll Lake on Thursday night. Police were called to the lake about 8:30 p.m. on reports that a person was missing in the water. It is believed he fell out of a canoe.

(credit: Loveland Fire Rescue)

Police said that the missing man was reported by another man who emerged from the lake with a canoe or kayak. The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Dive Team responded to the lake.

READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Burn Scars Under Flash Flood Watch Ahead of Friday's Monsoon Storms

Divers found the body of the man about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, about an hour after he was reported missing.

(credit: Loveland Fire Rescue)

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

READ MORE: Staffing Shortages Could Force Schools Districts To Cut Bus Routes

The Loveland Police Criminal Investigations Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Jennifer McRae