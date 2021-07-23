Tri-County Health: Non-Vaccinated COVID Patients Account For 95% Of HospitalizationsTri-County Health says those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for the majority of new cases in that region.

Remote Workers Plan Return To Office Amid AnxietyIf you’re someone with a return-to-work date looming over your head, you might be a little anxious about leaving the comfort of your home and heading back to a work environment that has a lot of uncertainties.

Aurora Public Schools Serves More Than 8 Million Meals To Families During PandemicMore than eight million meals have been handed out by Aurora Public Schools since the start of the pandemic and not just to their students.

Potentially Deadly Blue-Green Algae Closes Sloan's LakePotentially deadly blue-green algae at Sloan's Lake has closed the popular water recreation spot in Denver.

Obscure 'Birthday Rule' Costs Colorado Couple $5,000 More For Normal Hospital BirthJessica Rapp and Jake Irwin say they are having to pay $5,000 more for the birth of their son, Jack, simply because of when their birthdays fall in the calendar year.

Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl In La Plata County Was From Causes Associated With The PlagueThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating plague activity, including a deadly case.