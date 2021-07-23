LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search for three adults, missing since Tuesday when a deadly flash flood ripped through Poudre Canyon, was suspended on Friday afternoon. The search will continue Saturday morning with reduced resources.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman's body was recovered on Thursday near Highway 14 and Black Hollow Road, just west of Rustic. Crews continue to search for two men and a woman who are unaccounted for.
A total of 45 emergency personnel responded to the Poudre Canyon on Thursday. The search Friday turned up nothing.
Larimer County officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday afternoon for people who live west of Rustic to the Jackson County line.
The Larimer County Damage Assessment Team confirmed that six residential structures were destroyed, one detached garage was destroyed, and one residential structure was damaged. All structures were on Black Hollow Road and all property owners have been notified.
The Poudre River remains closed from the Fish Hatchery to Rustic while debris removal continues.
Friday’s forecast includes a significant threat of flash flooding for the Cameron Peak Fire burn area, including Poudre Canyon.