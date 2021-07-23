EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – As the 2020 Summer Olympics get underway in summer of 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, there is a large contingency in Colorado who are cheering on their Olympic hopeful. Kendall Chase is among the athletes in the rowing events. Kenny, as she is called, grew up in Evergreen, went to Mullen High School, and rowed with the Mile High Row Club. She was a stand out in the sport right from the beginning, and help the Row Club win several championships.

Head coach, Grace Malacrida, is one of Chase’s biggest fans.

“It’s exciting, any high school coach could tell you to see one of your athletes go this far, to be an Olympian. So I’m incredibly proud of her, and pleased for her that she was able to attain her dreams of becoming an Olympian,” Malacrida told CBS4.

Malacrida describes Chase as having a fun spirit, and an enthusiasm for life. And she believes that her natural talent, and hard work will pay off during the games.

“It’s going to be a great race for this straight four, and I just wish them well. And I’m just curious to see what color of medal they get,” Malacrida said.

Chase competes Friday evening, and her Colorado contingency will be watching, some with her parents in Evergreen.