CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Highway 285, Jefferson County Sheriff, Jerfferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be watching drivers on Highway 285 — saying it has been identified as “a problem road for speed and accidents for several years.”

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

Deputies will be watching for speeding and aggressive driving along Highway 285 from Morrison to Park County.

“Highway 285 has a high volume of traffic and some drivers use excessive speed and other aggressive driving behaviors to shorten their travel times,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

“Let this be a reminder for everyone to drive in a courteous and safe manner. We’ll be here if you need us,” officials wrote.

Anica Padilla