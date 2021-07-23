JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be watching drivers on Highway 285 — saying it has been identified as “a problem road for speed and accidents for several years.”
Deputies will be watching for speeding and aggressive driving along Highway 285 from Morrison to Park County.
“Highway 285 has a high volume of traffic and some drivers use excessive speed and other aggressive driving behaviors to shorten their travel times,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
“Let this be a reminder for everyone to drive in a courteous and safe manner. We’ll be here if you need us,” officials wrote.