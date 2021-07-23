DENVER (CBS4) – A steady stream of monsoon moisture will keep the threat for heavy rain in the forecast each afternoon through the weekend. The highest risk to see a flash flood will be around recent burn scars in the mountains, but any storm can cause problems, as we saw one afternoon a few weeks ago in downtown Greeley.
A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect Friday afternoon and evening for just about all of Colorado’s higher elevations. Weak upper-level steering winds over Colorado will cause storms to move slowly. Some storms will have the potential to drop as much as an inch of rain in less than an hour.
Extensive cloud cover will keep temperatures down just a few degrees in western and central parts of Colorado. With a little more sunshine along and east of Interstate 25 we'll see highs on Friday climb well into the 90s. A few places could hit the triple digits.
Speaking of the triple digits, they could return to places like Denver by the middle to late part of next week. Some long-range computer forecast models show a drying and warming trend for Colorado as we wrap up the month of July.