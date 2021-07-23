ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Arvada said that they are supporting an employee and his family after he was involved in a serious accident. On Thursday afternoon, Joey was working when a piece of machinery flipped and trapped him under water for 15 minutes.
He remains in a Denver hospital in critical condition, according to the GoFundMe campaign set up for him.
A GoFundMe site (https://t.co/W5WCnIQIG4) has been launched to help Joe's family. Our current focus is on supporting Joe, his family and the rest of the City team during this difficult time. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.
— City of Arvada (@cityofarvada) July 23, 2021