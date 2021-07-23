CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Arvada said that they are supporting an employee and his family after he was involved in a serious accident. On Thursday afternoon, Joey was working when a piece of machinery flipped and trapped him under water for 15 minutes.

He remains in a Denver hospital in critical condition, according to the GoFundMe campaign set up for him.

