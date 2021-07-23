COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police say 23-year-old Christian Banks pretended to be 17 years old online — and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl he arranged to meet.
Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit were notified on July 14 of an adult posing as a teenager online and communicating with children.
"In one instance, investigators learned that the adult suspect met a 14-year-old female victim online. After further communication between the suspect and the victim, the two parties met and the suspect sexually assaulted the victim," investigators stated.
Investigators got a warrant and searched the suspect’s residence in the 7000 block of Southmoor Drive in Fountain.
On Wednesday, Banks was arrested for suspicion of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of children. He is being held without a bond until an appearance before a judge.
If anyone has any information or was a victim of Banks, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.