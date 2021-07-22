BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder authorities say the investigation into the riot that took place on University Hill in March is coming to an end. The situation began as a party on March 6 near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue with the gathering reaching into the hundreds, in violation of COVID restrictions.
When police officers tried to disperse the crowd, it turned violent and damage was done to buildings and vehicles.
In total, police arrested 10 people and three warrants are still outstanding.
The University of Colorado is reviewing about 200 referrals for student conduct violations. At least four students were suspended. Dozens more were found to have violated university policy and were placed on probation. There were other people involved who are not students at the university, according to officials.