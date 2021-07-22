DENVER (CBS4)– Potentially deadly blue-green algae at Sloan’s Lake has closed the popular water recreation spot in Denver. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has closed the lake and all contact with the water and all recreational activities are prohibited, including fishing, wading, boating and use of canoes, paddleboards and kayaks.
Pet owners should not let their dogs, cats or other pets drink from the water. The cyanobacteria can be poisonous to animals and humans, or it could cause neurological problems.READ MORE: Smart Device Data Shows Pre-Pandemic Amounts Of People In Downtown Denver For MLB All-Star Game
If your pet comes into contact with it, you’re urged to wash your pet with fresh, clean water. Symptoms like vomiting, weakness or weakness typically show between 15 minutes or several days.READ MORE: Flash Flood Warning: I-70 Closed Between Rifle And Dotsero
Notification signs about the algae were posted last month and have been replaced with closure signs warning about the blue-green algae.MORE NEWS: Colorado's Mountain Communities Consider Restrictions On Short-Term Rentals As Affordable Housing Crisis Looms
The algae typically develop in warm temperatures. City health experts expect the algae to remain for another month or until temperatures cool. The closure is temporary and Sloan’s Lake will reopen when the algae bloom and cyanotoxin levels drop.