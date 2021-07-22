PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mudslide on Thursday in Pitkin County prevented some campers from leaving the area. The sheriff’s office said campers will need to “hunker down” overnight.
The mudslide is located on Avalanche Creek Road about a half mile off of Highway 133. Crews were unable to clear the mud and debris on Thursday due to the risk of further slides overnight.READ MORE: 'It Affects Everybody': Crews Work To Mitigate Damage From Poudre Canyon Flooding
In Grand County, a mudslide closed Highway 125 just south of Rand. It was the second mudslide to close the highway in two days.
Westbound Interstate 70 was closed in Avon for a little more than two hours on Thursday afternoon after a mudslide. All lanes reopened just after 6:30 p.m.READ MORE: Debris Flow On Colorado River Causes 'Extended Closure' Of I-70 In Glenwood Canyon
A Flash Flood Warning prompted officials to close Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon again on Thursday. An extended closures is expected due to several debris flows.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says travelers should plan ahead and double check weather warnings before hitting the road. A monsoon weather pattern is bringing ample moisture into the central Rockies for scattered thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and over many of the burn scars that have already had two days of rainfall.
“Between the unrelenting weather forecast and the impacts we are seeing throughout Colorado, CDOT is asking travelers to take extra precautions, plan for additional time and double-check conditions before traveling,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Our crews will continue to monitor conditions closely and take what steps we can to keep people safe and return to normal as the weather allows. Once weather passes and crews can evaluate the impacts to the roadway, we are removing rocks and debris and making sure the road surface is safe before reopening.”MORE NEWS: Aurora Public Schools Serves More Than 8 Million Meals To Families During Pandemic
For traffic updates from CDOT, visit cotrip.org.