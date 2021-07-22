GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Office of Emergency Management alerted drivers and residents of a mudslide which shut down Highway 125 on Wednesday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says both directionswere closed between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek which is north of the U.S. 40 junction to Grand Lake. The highway reopened Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Grand Lake until 6:15 p.m.READ MORE: Colorado Flash Flood History: More Than 530 Deaths Documented Since 1864
Flash Flood Warning including Grand Lake CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/GbbkiQfZeX
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 21, 2021
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said there were multiple mudslides between mile posts 10 and 15. Some drivers were stuck in-between the slides and are reportedly safe. The sheriff’s office said those drivers have since been able to leave the area.
Front loaders and dump trucks are working to clear the mud and debris.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Destructive Cache la Poudre River Flash Flooding In Northern Colorado
🚨Per @ColoradoDOT– #CO125 northbound/southbound: Safety closure between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek. Road closed due to mudslide. #grandcounty @grandcountygov @COEmergency @GrandCountyOEM pic.twitter.com/Ov5RaJyujN
— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 21, 2021
The area is part of the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. Further details are not known.
CDOT urges all travelers to be prepared and knowledgeable before driving on any Colorado highway for the next week at least.
“Mudslides and flooding have closed multiple roads in the last 24 hours and are likely to do so again,” the agency said in a news release on Wednesday.