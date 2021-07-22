With The Start Of School A Few Weeks Away School Districts Are Working Hard To Fill Job OpeningsMany districts are having issues finding staff to fill support job vaccines they have.

16 minutes ago

Debris Removal Has Begun In Poudre Canyon After A Flash Flood Earlier This WeekAfter a flash flood earlier this week left behind hundreds of trees and destroyed homes, crews have begun the clean up work in Poudre Canyon.

19 minutes ago

Sloan's Lake Has Been Closed Due To Blue-Green AlgaeRecreating has been closed at Sloan's lake due to blue-green algae bloom.

26 minutes ago

Bodycam Video: 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Tased By Idaho Springs Officer Nicholas HanningBodycam video that shows an Idaho Springs police officer tasing a 75-year-old man inside his apartment has been released. Officer Nicholas Hanning was fired and is facing assault charges.

30 minutes ago

In Denver Visit, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Says Drought Demands InvestmentConfronting the historic drought that has a firm grip on parts of Colorado and other parts of the American West requires a heavy federal infrastructure investment to protect existing water supplies but also will depend on efforts at all levels of government to reduce demand by promoting water efficiency and recycling, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Thursday.

31 minutes ago

Westbound Lanes Of I-70 Near Avon Closed Due To Mudslide Thursday EveningCDOT closed westbound lanes of I-70 near Avon after a mudslide covered the highway.

35 minutes ago