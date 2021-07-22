LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The body of an adult male was recovered from Westerdoll Lake on Thursday night. Police were called to the lake about 8:30 p.m. on reports that a person was missing in the water.
Police said that the missing man was reported by another man who emerged from the lake with a canoe or kayak. The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Dive Team responded to the lake.
Divers found the body of the man about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, about an hour after he was reported missing. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The Loveland Police Criminal Investigations Unit is assisting with the investigation.
Loveland Police investigating death of male recovered from Westerdoll Lake at 10 p.m. Criminal Investigations Unit on scene with Loveland Fire Rescue Authority dive team. Missing man reported by another man who emerged from the lake with a canoe or kayak at 8:30 p.m.
