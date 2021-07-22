CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flash Flood Warning prompted officials to close Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon again on Thursday.

“I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 and 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning,” the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The area that’s closed is around the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said earlier this summer that it would close the canyon anytime there was a flash flood warning because of safety concerns.

Numerous mudslides from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar have overtaken this section of the interstate in previous weeks.

The same stretch of interstate was closed Wednesday and reopened just before 10 p.m.

