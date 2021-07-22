GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flash Flood Warning prompted officials to close Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon again on Thursday.
“I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116 and 133 both directions, Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning,” the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Van Gogh Alive: Immersive Exhibit Opens At Stanley Market Place
The area that’s closed is around the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.READ MORE: New Mudslide Closes Highway 125 In Grand County Again Thursday
The Colorado Department of Transportation said earlier this summer that it would close the canyon anytime there was a flash flood warning because of safety concerns.
Numerous mudslides from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar have overtaken this section of the interstate in previous weeks.MORE NEWS: Obscure 'Birthday Rule' Costs Colorado Couple $5,000 More For Normal Hospital Birth
The same stretch of interstate was closed Wednesday and reopened just before 10 p.m.