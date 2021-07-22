(CBS4) – A person fell 30 feet and was rescued on Thursday in Castlewood Canyon State Park. Franktown firefighters responded to the scene and were able to help get the victim out and to the hospital.
Franktown firefighters responded to a party who fell 30 feet from the Grocery Store Wall in #CastlewoodCanyon State Park. They were successfully stabilized, extricated, and transported to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/t46DDDSuWt
— Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) July 22, 2021
The fire department stated that the fall happened at the Grocery Store Wall in the state park located in Douglas County.
The victim’s name wasn’t released, and the extent of their injuries isn’t known.