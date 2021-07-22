CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Castlewood Canyon State Park, Colorado News, Denver News, Douglas County News, Franktown News

(CBS4) – A person fell 30 feet and was rescued on Thursday in Castlewood Canyon State Park. Franktown firefighters responded to the scene and were able to help get the victim out and to the hospital.

The fire department stated that the fall happened at the Grocery Store Wall in the state park located in Douglas County.

The victim’s name wasn’t released, and the extent of their injuries isn’t known.

