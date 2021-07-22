DENVER (CBS4) – The plume of monsoon moisture shifted a bit to the southwest overnight. That will take the highest chance for slow-moving showers and storms to areas along and west of the Continental Divide. The highest threat on Thursday will be over the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of central and a large part of southwest Colorado today. The watch is in effect from noon until midnight.
If you live in places such as Larimer County, where a killer flash flood developed inside the Cameron Peak burn scar on Tuesday, don't let your guard down, because scattered storms are still possible. But the chance is much lower when compared to the last few days.
Current forecast models show the deep plume of monsoon moisture returning to the Front Range on Friday into Saturday, and that means the flash flood threat will once again go up. The higher levels of moisture means our temperatures will come down a few degrees over the weekend compared to today.