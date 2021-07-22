CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News

DENVER (CBS4)– The NHL announced its full 2021-2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, and the Colorado Avalanche will be returning to the Central Division after spending last season in the West Division.

The newest club, the Seattle Kraken will join the Pacific Division, which will have an effect on the Avalanche. The Central Division will now have eight teams with the Arizona Coyotes moving into the Avs division.

The Avalanche open their campaign at home, on Wednesday, Oct. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Avalanche face the Blackhawks on Opening Night for a third time (also in 2003 and 2010). This marks the fourth straight year that Colorado begins its season at home.

Some miscellaneous schedule notes:

Colorado will have its busiest December ever with 16 games. They will play 11 back-to-back sets throughout the season and their longest homestand will be four games, scheduled for April 13 – 18, 2022. Their longest road trip is five games to be played from Dec. 1 – 8. The regular season comes to a close on April 29, 2022 in Minnesota.

The full schedule is below. Start times will be announced at a later date.

OCTOBER

Wed   Oct. 13    CHICAGO           

Sat      Oct. 16    ST. LOUIS

Tue     Oct. 19     at Washington

Thu     Oct. 21     at Florida

Sat      Oct. 23     at Tampa Bay

Tue     Oct. 26    VEGAS                  

Thu     Oct. 28     at St. Louis

Sat      Oct. 30    MINNESOTA      

 

NOVEMBER

Wed   Nov. 3      COLUMBUS       

Sat      Nov. 6      at Columbus

Thu    Nov. 11    VANCOUVER    

Sat      Nov. 13    SAN JOSE            

Wed    Nov. 17    at Vancouver

Fri       Nov. 19    at Seattle

Mon   Nov. 22    OTTAWA             

Wed   Nov. 24    ANAHEIM           

Fri       Nov. 26    at Dallas

Sat      Nov. 27    NASHVILLE       

 

DECEMBER

Wed    Dec. 1      at Toronto

Thu     Dec. 2      at Montreal

Sat      Dec. 4      at Ottawa

Mon    Dec. 6      at Philadelphia

Wed    Dec. 8      at NY Rangers

Fri      Dec. 10    DETROIT             

Sun     Dec. 12    FLORIDA             

Tue     Dec. 14    NY RANGERS    

Thu     Dec. 16    at Nashville

Sat      Dec. 18    TAMPA BAY      

Mon    Dec. 20    at Detroit

Wed    Dec. 22    at Buffalo

Thu     Dec. 23    at Boston

Mon    Dec. 27    at Vegas

Wed   Dec. 29    DALLAS               

Fri       Dec. 31    at Dallas

 

JANUARY

Sun     Jan. 2       ANAHEIM           

Tue     Jan. 4        at Chicago

Thu    Jan. 6       WINNIPEG          

Sat      Jan. 8       TORONTO          

Mon   Jan. 10    SEATTLE             

Tue     Jan. 11     at Nashville

Fri      Jan. 14    ARIZONA

Sat      Jan. 15     at Arizona

Mon   Jan. 17    MINNESOTA      

Wed    Jan. 19     at Anaheim

Thu     Jan. 20     at Los Angeles

Sat      Jan. 22    MONTREAL       

Mon   Jan. 24    CHICAGO           

Wed   Jan. 26    BOSTON

Fri       Jan. 28     at Chicago

Sun     Jan. 30    BUFFALO            

 

FEBRUARY

Tue     Feb. 1      ARIZONA

ALL-STAR / OLYMPIC BREAK

Fri      Feb. 25    WINNIPEG          

Sat      Feb. 26     at Vegas

 

MARCH

Tue     Mar. 1     NY ISLANDERS

Thu     Mar. 3      at Arizona

Sat      Mar. 5     CALGARY           

Mon    Mar. 7      at NY Islanders

Tue     Mar. 8      at New Jersey

Thu     Mar. 10    at Carolina

Sun     Mar. 13   CALGARY           

Tue     Mar. 15    at Los Angeles

Fri       Mar. 18    at San Jose

Mon   Mar. 21   EDMONTON      

Wed   Mar. 23   VANCOUVER    

Fri      Mar. 25   PHILADELPHIA                 

Sun     Mar. 27    at Minnesota

Tue     Mar. 29    at Calgary

Thu    Mar. 31   SAN JOSE            

 

APRIL

Sat      Apr. 2      PITTSBURGH    

Tue     Apr. 5       at Pittsburgh

Fri       Apr. 8       at Winnipeg

Sat      Apr. 9       at Edmonton

Wed   Apr. 13    LOS ANGELES  

Thu    Apr. 14    NEW JERSEY    

Sat      Apr. 16    CAROLINA         

Mon   Apr. 18    WASHINGTON 

Wed    Apr. 20    at Seattle

Fri       Apr. 22    at Edmonton

Sun     Apr. 24    at Winnipeg

Tue     Apr. 26    ST. LOUIS            

Thu    Apr. 28    NASHVILLE       

Fri       Apr. 29    at Minnesota

