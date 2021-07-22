DENVER (CBS4)– The NHL announced its full 2021-2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, and the Colorado Avalanche will be returning to the Central Division after spending last season in the West Division.
The newest club, the Seattle Kraken will join the Pacific Division, which will have an effect on the Avalanche. The Central Division will now have eight teams with the Arizona Coyotes moving into the Avs division.
The Avalanche open their campaign at home, on Wednesday, Oct. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Avalanche face the Blackhawks on Opening Night for a third time (also in 2003 and 2010). This marks the fourth straight year that Colorado begins its season at home.
Some miscellaneous schedule notes:
Colorado will have its busiest December ever with 16 games. They will play 11 back-to-back sets throughout the season and their longest homestand will be four games, scheduled for April 13 – 18, 2022. Their longest road trip is five games to be played from Dec. 1 – 8. The regular season comes to a close on April 29, 2022 in Minnesota.
The full schedule is below. Start times will be announced at a later date.
OCTOBER
Wed Oct. 13 CHICAGO
Sat Oct. 16 ST. LOUIS
Tue Oct. 19 at Washington
Thu Oct. 21 at Florida
Sat Oct. 23 at Tampa Bay
Tue Oct. 26 VEGAS
Thu Oct. 28 at St. Louis
Sat Oct. 30 MINNESOTA
NOVEMBER
Wed Nov. 3 COLUMBUS
Sat Nov. 6 at Columbus
Thu Nov. 11 VANCOUVER
Sat Nov. 13 SAN JOSE
Wed Nov. 17 at Vancouver
Fri Nov. 19 at Seattle
Mon Nov. 22 OTTAWA
Wed Nov. 24 ANAHEIM
Fri Nov. 26 at Dallas
Sat Nov. 27 NASHVILLE
DECEMBER
Wed Dec. 1 at Toronto
Thu Dec. 2 at Montreal
Sat Dec. 4 at Ottawa
Mon Dec. 6 at Philadelphia
Wed Dec. 8 at NY Rangers
Fri Dec. 10 DETROIT
Sun Dec. 12 FLORIDA
Tue Dec. 14 NY RANGERS
Thu Dec. 16 at Nashville
Sat Dec. 18 TAMPA BAY
Mon Dec. 20 at Detroit
Wed Dec. 22 at Buffalo
Thu Dec. 23 at Boston
Mon Dec. 27 at Vegas
Wed Dec. 29 DALLAS
Fri Dec. 31 at Dallas
JANUARY
Sun Jan. 2 ANAHEIM
Tue Jan. 4 at Chicago
Thu Jan. 6 WINNIPEG
Sat Jan. 8 TORONTO
Mon Jan. 10 SEATTLE
Tue Jan. 11 at Nashville
Fri Jan. 14 ARIZONA
Sat Jan. 15 at Arizona
Mon Jan. 17 MINNESOTA
Wed Jan. 19 at Anaheim
Thu Jan. 20 at Los Angeles
Sat Jan. 22 MONTREAL
Mon Jan. 24 CHICAGO
Wed Jan. 26 BOSTON
Fri Jan. 28 at Chicago
Sun Jan. 30 BUFFALO
FEBRUARY
Tue Feb. 1 ARIZONA
ALL-STAR / OLYMPIC BREAK
Fri Feb. 25 WINNIPEG
Sat Feb. 26 at Vegas
MARCH
Tue Mar. 1 NY ISLANDERS
Thu Mar. 3 at Arizona
Sat Mar. 5 CALGARY
Mon Mar. 7 at NY Islanders
Tue Mar. 8 at New Jersey
Thu Mar. 10 at Carolina
Sun Mar. 13 CALGARY
Tue Mar. 15 at Los Angeles
Fri Mar. 18 at San Jose
Mon Mar. 21 EDMONTON
Wed Mar. 23 VANCOUVER
Fri Mar. 25 PHILADELPHIA
Sun Mar. 27 at Minnesota
Tue Mar. 29 at Calgary
Thu Mar. 31 SAN JOSE
APRIL
Sat Apr. 2 PITTSBURGH
Tue Apr. 5 at Pittsburgh
Fri Apr. 8 at Winnipeg
Sat Apr. 9 at Edmonton
Wed Apr. 13 LOS ANGELES
Thu Apr. 14 NEW JERSEY
Sat Apr. 16 CAROLINA
Mon Apr. 18 WASHINGTON
Wed Apr. 20 at Seattle
Fri Apr. 22 at Edmonton
Sun Apr. 24 at Winnipeg
Tue Apr. 26 ST. LOUIS
Thu Apr. 28 NASHVILLE
Fri Apr. 29 at Minnesota