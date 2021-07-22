Potentially Deadly Blue-Green Algae Closes Sloan's LakePotentially deadly blue-green algae at Sloan's Lake has closed the popular water recreation spot in Denver.

Obscure 'Birthday Rule' Costs Colorado Couple $5,000 More For Normal Hospital BirthJessica Rapp and Jake Irwin say they are having to pay $5,000 more for the birth of their son, Jack, simply because of when their birthdays fall in the calendar year.

Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl In La Plata County Was From Causes Associated With The PlagueThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating plague activity, including a deadly case.

Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To 'Pill Mill'A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a "pill mill" by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients.

'We Know How To End The Pandemic': Gov. Jared Polis' Stern Warning For Those Avoiding The COVID VaccineGov. Jared Polis had a stern warning Wednesday for those who are choosing not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID In Colorado: Health Officials Release Back To School RoadmapThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a roadmap for families and teachers to navigate going back to school.