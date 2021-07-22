GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Christopher Linsmayer has pleaded guilty to two counts of arson for burning slash piles near his home in Grand County. He also left those piles unattended in October of last year.
One of the counts he pleaded guilty to is a class five felony. He faces up to 90 days in jail for placing other people in danger.
Linsmayer is the husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
Deputies say Linsmayer started the fires on his property last fall and then left. Deputies went back to the property the next day and found four of the 12 slash piles were still smoldering and smoking. Kremmling firefighters returned to dig up the soil to further extinguish the slash piles.
This isn’t the first time Linsmayer has been suspected of similar behavior. In 2016, he was suspected of burning slash piles that started a 10-acre fire. Charges in that case were dropped.