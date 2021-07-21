LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The destruction of a flash flood was on full display in the Poudre Canyon in Larimer County. The historic Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 left behind its calling card in the form of a massive burn scar.

At least one woman died. Sheriff’s officials say her body has been recovered. Two men and another woman are missing.

Connie Archer saw the impact.

“There was a mudslide up top, and it took out a house in Black Hollow, and of course I know people in that area, and I am just worried for their safety.”

The heavy rain caused mud to pour down the slopes taking trees with it. Five homes were destroyed, one perhaps with people inside. A car was swept away in the deluge.

Campers like Bryce Cox and his family had to make a quick getaway.

“The river did physically rise, and there were logs coming down, and at that point we said we should get across the bridge right now.”

All camping along the river was then banned and forest service employees went tent to tent warning those along this now-blackened river to get out now.

This as those in the canyon braced for more destruction.

“So the weather forecast does concern us. Today’s forecast is very much like yesterday’s so we are hoping for the best,” said David Moore with the Larimer Co. Sheriff Office.

Just after he said that, the last thing anyone in Poudre Canyon wanted, more rain began to fall.