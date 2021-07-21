CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Office of Emergency Management alerted drivers and residents of a mudslide which shut down Highway 125 on Wednesday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says both directions are closed between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek which is north of the U.S. 40 junction to Grand Lake.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Grand Lake until 6:15 p.m.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt, or if any vehicles are stuck.

The area is part of the East Troublesome Fire burn scar.

Further details are not known.

