LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Recent flash flooding in northern Colorado is not only a concern for people who live in the area, but also animals whose habitats were destroyed. On Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife surveyed the damage along the Poudre River in Larimer County.
The fast-moving floodwater took out bridges, toppled trees and destroyed at least five homes. A woman was killed in the floods and three others remain unaccounted for, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
The river is still full of debris, including logs, vehicles, roofs, and home appliances.
“There’s a lot of sediment in the water coming out from last night and we are just trying to take a look,” said CPW Spokesperson Jason Clay. “We’ve lost some fish already, but it’s too early to tell.”
