By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:FBI Denver, Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of trying to rob an ATM in Lakewood. The FBI Denver division is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Around 3 a.m. on July 6, investigators said the suspect tried to pry open the US Bank ATM located at 1415 Carr Street in Lakewood.

The suspect was unsuccessful in stealing money and drove off in a U-Haul van.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair, a receding hairline, and wearing dark-framed glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

