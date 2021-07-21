JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside a vehicle during an altercation. Isaac James Alvarado is facing several charges, including kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing.
In the early morning hours of July 17, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a shooting that happened inside a moving vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Colfax Avenue. The female driver told investigators that she and two other males were driving from Black Hawk when the two male passengers began fighting. During the fight, one of the males, later identified as Alvarado, 26, shot the other.READ MORE: More Than A Dozen Colorado Law Enforcement Agencies Begin Using Lasso-Like BolaWrap As De-Escalation Tactic
The driver told investigators that she was threatened and ordered by the suspect to drive around. They eventually dropped off the shooting victim outside a hospital. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.READ MORE: Colorado Flash Flood History: More Than 530 Deaths Documented Since 1864
The suspect was later dropped off in a neighborhood where he ran away. The driver returned to the hospital and spoke with law enforcement.MORE NEWS: Longmont Police Need Help Locating Hit & Run Driver That Crashed Into Motorcycle
A warrant was issued for Alvarado and he was arrested on July 20 by the FBI Safe Streets Fugitive Task force and the Westminster SWAT team. He remains in custody and faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and third-degree assault.