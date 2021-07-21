GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Flash flood concerns on Wednesday kept Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon. The area that’s closed is around the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said earlier this summer that it would close the canyon anytime there was a flash flood warning because of safety concerns.
The closure spans between Rifle and Dotsero. CDOT says it will be closed until crews feel the canyon is safe to reopen.
Numerous mudslides from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar have overtaken this section of the interstate.