By Danielle Chavira
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters had a fire delivered to them on Wednesday afternoon. A city of Centennial garbage truck caught fire, so the driver went to the nearest fire state.

The flaming trash was dumped out, and firefighters went to work on it. They also made sure nothing was smoldering in the truck.

No one was hurt.

SMFR says this isn’t unusual since cigarettes and batteries can catch fire while inside the trash.

