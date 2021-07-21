CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters had a fire delivered to them on Wednesday afternoon. A city of Centennial garbage truck caught fire, so the driver went to the nearest fire state.
Its not often that a fire gets delivered to a fire station, but that's what happened this afternoon. A burning garage truck dumped its contents in front of SMFR Station 35 near Peoria & Arapahoe. No injuries occurred and three crews are on scene extinguishing the trash pile. pic.twitter.com/aWv7DhHNHY
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 21, 2021
The flaming trash was dumped out, and firefighters went to work on it. They also made sure nothing was smoldering in the truck.
No one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Fort Collins Utilities Says Water Is Safe To Drink After Flash Floods
SMFR says this isn’t unusual since cigarettes and batteries can catch fire while inside the trash.