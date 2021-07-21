LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials say the drinking water in Larimer County is still safe to consume after flash floods on Tuesday deposited large amounts of sediment into the Poudre River. Fort Collins Utilities is currently unable to treat water on the river because the quality is so bad.
Instead, the city is tapping into two additional water sources, along with the Horsetooth Reservoir, to avoid a service interruption.
Heavy rain along Highway 14 prompted mudslides on Tuesday near Rustic. The flash floods took out bridges, knocked down trees and destroyed five homes. A car was also swept away in the deluge.
At least one person was killed in the flash floods and three others are missing. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will resume search efforts on Thursday morning.