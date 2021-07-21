DENVER (CBS4) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect in Denver. The robbery happened around 3:39 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 5353 West Dartmouth Avenue.
Investigators say the suspect handed over a note demanding cash and left the bank on foot. The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair in his early 20s. He is believed to be about 6 feet tall last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a gray long-sleeved shirt, a gray ball cap, black shoes, and a black face mask.
“Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime,” stated FBI Denver in a news release.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).