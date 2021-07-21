LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many campers along Highway 14 were forced to pack what they could and get out as the Cache la Poudre River flooded on Tuesday evening. The river is full of soot and debris.
Bill Perkins spoke with CBS4 on Wednesday. He and his family had been camping along the river since Sunday night.READ MORE: Drug Investigation Turns Into Puppy Rescue For Arvada Police
“Seriously you don’t drive in it. You certainly don’t try and wade into it. You just go high, and in the morning figure out where it is and assess the situation,” he said.
He says when the rain came through, he was told to go to higher ground. So they waited it out at a 4-wheel drive park. Then they eventually drove back to get their things around midnight.READ MORE: 'Free Money': Gov. Jared Polis Says He Won't End Extra $300 A Week Unemployment Checks
“We were concerned that we might be stuck up here, but smart enough to know that you can’t outrun a flood,” he said.
The flooding killed at least one woman and destroyed multiple homes.MORE NEWS: Highway 125 Closed In Grand County After 'Multiple Mudslides' Overtake All Lanes