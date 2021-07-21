CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Aurora Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for the gunman after one person was shot following an argument at the Sunmart on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, a juvenile male, was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police rushed to the scene at 11889 E. Colfax Ave. just after 5 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

The suspect is described as an African-American male last seen driving a white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Jennifer McRae