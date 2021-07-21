AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for the gunman after one person was shot following an argument at the Sunmart on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, a juvenile male, was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police rushed to the scene at 11889 E. Colfax Ave. just after 5 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
The suspect is described as an African-American male last seen driving a white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
CORRECTION: The victim is a juvenile (late-teens) male.
ALSO: The suspect was described as an African-American male last seen driving a white sedan. Anyone with info is urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO.
